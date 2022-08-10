The MLB Player From Every Team Most Likely to Be Traded in 2022-23 Offseason

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: OF Anthony Santander

2022 Stats: 102 G, 433 PA, 20 HR, 0 SB, .262 AVG, .342 OBP, .463 SLG

Contract Status: Under club control through 2024

The Orioles could really shake up the offseason market if they make All-Star center fielder Cedric Mullins available, but Santander is the more practical winter trade candidate. He was an oft-mentioned trade chip ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline, and he should still have decent value on the offseason market. After all, what's not to like about a switch-hitter with power who still has a couple of years to go until free agency?

Boston Red Sox: 1B Bobby Dalbec

2022 Stats: 98 G, 303 PA, 11 HR, 2 SB, .203 AVG, .277 OBP, .365 SLG

Contract Status: Under club control through 2026

It's hard not to think about Rafael Devers getting the Mookie Betts treatment with his walk year looming in 2023, yet Dalbec is to Devers here what Santander was to Mullins above. The slugging first baseman is in an awkward spot, caught between Eric Hosmer at the major league level and ascendant prospect Triston Casas down on the farm. The Red Sox would be doing Dalbec a solid by moving him to a team that could offer him more playing time.

New York Yankees: CF Aaron Hicks

2022 Stats: 98 G, 352 PA, 6 HR, 9 SB, .222 AVG, .348 OBP, .314 SLG

Contract Status: Under contract through 2025, with 2026 option

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, the Yankees considered ways to unload Hicks and fellow veteran Josh Donaldson ahead of the trade deadline. If they try again this winter, Hicks will probably be the easier one to move since he qualifies as a change-of-scenery candidate at this point. He is also the younger of the two players and due to earn a non-outrageous $31.4 million between 2023-25.

Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow

2021 Stats: 14 GS, 88.0 IP, 55 H (10 HR), 123 K, 27 BB, 2.66 ERA

Contract Status: Under club control through 2023

Even though he was always due to miss most if not all of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Glasnow came into 2022 as a trade candidate all the same. That was because of the mismatch between the rate at which arbitration is escalating his salary and how low the Rays prefer to keep their payrolls. With Glasnow lined up to at least match his current $5.1 million salary for his walk year in 2023, the Rays might see little choice but to shop him.

Toronto Blue Jays: INF/OF Cavan Biggio

2022 Stats: 62 G, 202 PA, 3 HR, 2 SB, .219 AVG, .338 OBP, .367 SLG

Contract Status: Under club control through 2025

Mere weeks after he began the season as the team's Opening Day second baseman, the Blue Jays demoted Biggio after he had hit just .044 in April before landing on the COVID injured list. He's been better since he resurfaced on May 26, but he also seems even more expendable following the club's deadline-day deal for veteran utility man Whit Merrifield. It would behoove the Jays to see if another team values Biggio more highly than they do.