10 MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Traded in 2022-23 Offseason

1 of 10

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2022 Hitting Stats: 103 G, 443 PA, 24 HR, 11 SB, .257 AVG, .350 OBP, .504 SLG

2022 Pitching Stats: 18 GS, 105.0 IP, 85 H (12 HR), 152 K, 24 BB, 2.83 ERA

Contract Status: Under club control through 2023

Why It Could Happen

While it was no great surprise that the Los Angeles Angels chose to hold on to Shohei Ohtani, it was likewise no great surprise that they were at least willing to listen to offers for him before the Aug. 2 deadline.

As a premier slugger who's also one of the game's most dominant starting pitchers, the 2021 American League MVP has singular value on the field. And while he is under club control for one more season after 2022, a rebuild is frankly in order in Anaheim. At 44-61, the Angels are staring down their seventh straight losing season.

The thinking around the league, then, is that the Angels should seriously consider cashing in Ohtani while they can. As a rival executive put it to Jon Heyman of the New York Post: “In 14 months, he’s out the door. And once he’s out the door, he’s never coming back.”

Why It Probably Won't Happen

All the clamoring for Ohtani prior to the deadline always did seem like wishful thinking. Everything ultimately depended on whether Angels owner Arte Moreno would OK a deal, and that report from Heyman notes that he didn't even want to hear offers.

Perhaps there's a non-zero chance of Moreno having a change of heart this winter, but it's probably more likely that he'll stay his usual course. That is, the one in which he signs huge checks for a small core of stars and otherwise skimps on depth pieces.



