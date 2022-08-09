Under-the-Radar CFB Teams That Can Alter Championship Races

0 of 6

Shane Beamer | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

There is never a shortage of attention on the next college football season, but that spotlight is not distributed evenly.

Within each conference, the perceived highest tier commands the discussion. However, behind every Alabama or Ohio State, you can find a talented, infrequently mentioned team that has a few opportunities to pull off shockers in 2022.

For example, South Carolina is slated to meet Georgia, Texas A&M and Clemson—three potential Top Five teams. Shane Beamer's squad is an ideal example of a potential spoiler in title races.

After all, a single upset loss can ruin national championship dreams. And these programs, even though they're not considered high-end contenders based on unofficial and official polls, will have plenty of chances to provide one.