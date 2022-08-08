Preseason College Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Amway Poll's Top 25

0 of 3

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The top of the preseason Amway Coaches Poll will not teach anything new about the top programs in college football.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be the top three teams in some order when the poll comes out Monday.

There are things to be learned from the poll, just not at the top, as the coaches from around the country will place some surprise teams in the top 10, top 15 and so on.

The Utah Utes and NC State Wolfpack are among the non-traditional contenders generating the most offseason buzz because of how many players they return.

In NC State's case, it has a potential Heisman Trophy dark horse in quarterback Devin Leary, and it has a legitimate path to the ACC Championship Game because of how average the conference is as a whole.

Utah could be the team that comes out of the Pac-12, but that may be dependent on how fast Lincoln Riley builds up the USC Trojans program.