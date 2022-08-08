Way-Too-Early MLB Free-Agency Predictions Post-2022 Trade Deadline

0 of 10

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The trade deadline has passed, and the race to the MLB postseason is heating up. But there are still some lingering questions about the future of a few of baseball's biggest stars and where they'll play in the future.

Last winter, the lockout shook up free agency. Lucky for baseball fans, the labor strife is behind us, at least for now, and some normalcy should resume to the 2022-23 offseason. There are some huge stars set to become free agents this winter and a few with opt-out clauses in their contracts who could decide to test free agency.

Officially, those eligible can become free agents the day after the World Series ends, but they cannot officially sign a contract with a new team for five days. They can negotiate with clubs during that period, but typically there is very little activity during that window.

But the rumor mill will be flying during those five days with names like Aaron Judge, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom, who seems likely to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets after the season. Many of the top free agents will likely be playing in the postseason as well, adding some intrigue to this year's Fall Classic.

It's way too early to be looking ahead to free agency, but it's still fun to speculate and see where certain players could fit, so let's see if we can figure out where 10 free agents might land next year and what some of their contracts might look like.