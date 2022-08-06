Kiko Alonso Reportedly Retires From NFL 1 Day After Signing Saints Contract

Kiko Alonso (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Linebacker Kiko Alonso has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL one day after signing a contract with the New Orleans Saints.

WWL-TV's Brooke Kirchhofer reported the news Saturday.

Alonso last played during the 2019 season with the Saints. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 campaign while on the physically unable to perform list and never made an appearance for the organization.

The 31-year-old Massachusetts native sat out the entire 2021 season before signing with New Orleans on Friday.

After Alonso's first and final practice with the team Friday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the linebacker looked physically ready to make an impact.

"We have some familiarity with the player, he did a nice job on his workout," Allen told reporters. "He was in shape, looked good. And when he's been healthy, he's been a productive player in our league. And so, that was kind of what drew us to him."

Alonso started his NFL career as a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 draft.

The University of Oregon product enjoyed a terrific rookie season with 159 total tackles, which ranked third in the league, to go along with four interceptions, four passes defended, two sacks and a forced fumble across 16 appearances.

He missed 2014 with a torn ACL suffered during an individual workout and was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 as part of a blockbuster trade for running back LeSean McCoy.

After playing one season in Philadelphia, Alonso enjoyed a resurgence during a three-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins beginning in 2016. He recorded at least 115 total tackles in every season over that period and scored his only career touchdown in a November 2016 game against the San Diego Chargers.

He wrapped up his on-field career with 31 tackles in 13 games for the Saints in 2019.