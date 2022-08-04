Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension 'Isn't Even a Slap on the Wrist'

AP Photo/Robert Bumsted

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who made sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, criticized the six-game suspension handed down to the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

"Six games isn't even a slap on the wrist," Buzbee told reporters at a press conference Thursday. "It's a kiss on the cheek."

The six-game ban was handed down by Sue L. Robinson, the NFL and NFLPA's jointly appointed independent disciplinary officer who oversaw the case. Although the ruling didn't come from the NFL, the league received criticism for how it approached the investigation into whether Watson violated its personal conduct policy.

Twenty-four women filed civil lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. The NFL interviewed 10 of the initial 22 women, and CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reported only four cases were presented by the league during Watson's hearing.

"I have no explanation why the NFL only spoke to 10 of my clients and only presented four of those 10," Buzbee said Thursday. "It really makes you want to scratch your head and wonder what the hell is going on."

He went on to further criticize the process:

The NFL has filed an appeal of Watson's suspension, with ESPN's Jake Trotter reporting the league is looking to suspend the three-time Pro Bowler for a minimum of one year. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, neither NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell nor anybody else from the league office will handle the appeal.

Buzbee remains skeptical regarding the matter:

Buzbee also addressed the impact the suspension and the absence of any criminal charges against Watson—two grand juries declined to indict—has had on his clients:

He provided an update on the civil suits brought forward, confirming that all but one of the 24 suits have been settled and will be dismissed in due time.

Having already resolved 30 claims against the Houston Texans tied to the allegations against Watson, Buzbee added he doesn't intend to pursue further action against the team.

The Texans' role in Watson's alleged misconduct came under scrutiny following a report from The New York Times' Jenny Vrentas.

Per Vrentas, Watson said in a deposition he had been supplied with a non-disclosure agreement from Texans' head of security, Brent Naccara. He subsequently took the NDA to massage appointments. The Texans also supplied Watson with membership to a Houston-area hotel and fitness club where he had some appointments.