Browns' Deshaun Watson Faces 24th Civil Lawsuit over Assault, Misconduct Allegations

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson is facing a 24th lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk shared a statement from the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee:

"The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right. Setting aside the legal wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the criminal justice system, the resounding story that should be told here is that these women are true heroes. I will say again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can lay out their cases in detail in front of a jury."

Rusty Hardin and Leah Graham, Watson's attorneys, have yet to issue a statement addressing the new lawsuit.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the Browns are "trying to be respectful of the process."

Defector's Kalyn Kahler shared a portion of the suit that lays out the allegations:

The woman said she and Watson set up a massage session on Aug. 9, 2020. Watson allegedly "demanded that she work on his inner thighs and quadriceps," and his "tone became aggressive as he repeatedly demanded that she go higher and higher into his inner thighs."

The towel that was covering Watson fell off during the massage, and the plaintiff said he proceeded to masturbate in front of her.

Per Kahler, the woman decided to file suit "after reading that Watson has no regrets and that he has done nothing wrong."

During his introductory press conference with the Browns, the veteran quarterback maintained his innocence and told reporters, "I don't have any regrets."

Beginning in March 2021, 22 separate civil suits were filed accusing Watson of sexual assault or misconduct. A 23rd suit was filed Tuesday.

Days later, Hardin drew criticism when he said on SportsRadio 610's Payne & Pendergast that engaging in sexual activities during or after a massage isn't criminal unless money changes hands for that purpose.

Hardin addressed the comments, saying he was only speaking hypothetically and that Watson "did nothing wrong."

In March, a second grand jury in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, but the civil suits remain open. The three-time Pro Bowler remains subject to punishment from the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in May the league had no firm timeline for when its investigation into Watson would conclude but acknowledged the NFL was "nearing the end."

That was before the 23rd and 24th suits were filed, so it's unclear whether the inquiry will extend further.