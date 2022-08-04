Heat Rumors: Gordon Hayward Trade Viewed as Miami's 'Plan B' by NBA Exec

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are still in pursuit of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, but they reportedly have a backup plan in place.

Sean Deveney of Heavy spoke to an executive who believes acquiring Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets is Miami's "Plan B."

“If you want to give up [Tyler] Herro before you pay him and you want to move [Duncan] Robinson, you would have to add a pick, but those two guys and Omer [Yurtseven], that might be enough to get Hayward if the Hornets decide to reconfigure," the executive said. "It’s a short-term move for Miami, but they need to make their move now. You can play him at the 3 and go big or go small at the 4. He’s a guy they’ve had interest in before.”

