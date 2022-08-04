Gilbert Burns: 'I’d Love to Beat the S--t out of' Conor McGregor in UFC

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

If Conor McGregor wants to return to the UFC as a welterweight fighter, Gilbert Burns would relish the opportunity to square off with him inside the Octagon.

Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Burns said McGregor is "not a welterweight" fighter but he would "love to beat the s--t" out of him if he wants to compete in the division.

"I think he’s not going to take that punch," Burns explained. "I’m not even talking about grappling cause that’s not fair. [I’d] just take him down and maul him, but a fight with Conor, it’s a win-win for me. I’m going to beat him up and I’m going to get a ton of crazy money."

The Notorious posted pictures of his body transformation from December in which he said his weight was at 190 pounds.

McGregor has competed in the 155-pound division for most of his career, but he does have three fights at welterweight since 2016. He has a 2-1 record in those bouts, with wins over Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone.

It would seem odd for McGregor to put on as much weight as he has if he intended to fight at lightweight again.

McGregor hasn't fought since 2021 when he lost back-to-back bouts against Dustin Poirier. The Irish superstar's loss at UFC 264 came via a doctor stoppage between Rounds 1 and 2 when he injured his leg early in the opening round.

It was revealed McGregor suffered a fractured tibia and fibula that required surgery. He told SevereMMA in February (h/t MMA Fighting) that he would likely be cleared to spar in April, which could put him on track to fight again as soon as July.

The UFC has yet to announce a return fight for McGregor.

Burns seems to be looking for a marquee opponent, especially as he tries to get back on track with two losses in his past three bouts. Durinho isn't a prodigious knockout artist with just six wins by knockout or TKO in 25 fights, but he sounds confident in his ability to drop McGregor if the two meet.