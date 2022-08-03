Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal.

Barr had been on the Cowboys' radar throughout the offseason as the franchise considered all of its options for depth at the linebacker position.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said last week that Barr was still an option for the franchise despite training camp having already begun, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jones added that the team wanted to get a good look at second-year linebacker Jabril Cox and the other linebackers taking part in training camp before making a decision on whether or not to sign Barr.

The Cowboys had been looking for depth at the linebacker position due to the injury histories of Leighton Vander Esch, who has missed time in the past with neck, knee, ankle and groin ailments, and Cox, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in 2021.

In addition to Barr, the Cowboys also considered signing Takk McKinley, who met with owner Jerry Jones on July 30. However, McKinley is recovering from an Achilles injury that he suffered last season, while Barr is ready to go.

Barr had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings, earning four straight Pro Bowl selections with the franchise from 2015-18. In 98 games, he posted five interceptions, 31 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 17.5 sacks and 495 tackles.

Last season, he appeared in 11 games, posting three interceptions, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and 72 tackles.

The 30-year-old will help fill out a linebacker group in Dallas that includes Vander Esch, Cox, Micah Parsons, Luke Gifford, Devin Harper and Malik Jefferson.