Celtics Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics potentially moved multiple steps closer to an NBA championship this summer.

That's a scary thought considering this club finished the 2021-22 campaign just two wins shy of a world title.

Malcolm Brogdon should scratch an itch for playmaking while also boosting the backcourt with more scoring, shooting and defensive versatility. Danilo Gallinari adds a new dimension as a 6'10" forward with a fiery outside shot.

Collectively, the Shamrocks did well for themselves, but with free agency effectively finished, who are Boston's biggest winners and losers?

