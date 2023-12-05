X

    NFL Rumors: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Suffers Sprained Ankle Injury vs. Bengals

    Erin WalshDecember 5, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a scary-looking ankle injury during his team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the injury was diagnosed as a sprained ankle, with an MRI scheduled for Tuesday:

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    The initial diagnosis for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> QB Trevor Lawrence is an ankle sprain, per sources. He'll have an MRI on Tuesday.

    Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network provided more updates after the game:

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Trevor Lawrence in the locker room with teammates telling them about his ankle injury. A couple left him smiling after update and he seems in good spirits. Nothing wrapped on his right ankle and he's standing on his own on that ankle. He does have crutches on ground for support.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Trevor Lawrence is now using his crutches and trainers just gave him a walking boot to put on his right ankle &amp; exit the locker room. He was crutching around to talk with other teammates. He can stand on his ankle but clearly not trying to put a lot of pressure to walk on it.

    Lawrence appeared to be stepped on by his own player during a fourth-quarter play, but it was soon clear the injury could be significant:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent leg injury and has been taken to the locker room <a href="https://t.co/OTbwtIsdOX">pic.twitter.com/OTbwtIsdOX</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence slams the ground and his helmet after injuring his ankle getting it stepped on. He's being helped off the field by 2 trainers. Entire stadium went silent. <a href="https://t.co/tF9wTehhlu">pic.twitter.com/tF9wTehhlu</a>

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Trevor Lawrence being helped to the locker room. He slammed his helmet into the grass after being unable to walk properly on his right leg.

    The quarterback was taken to the locker room immediately and was ruled questionable to return before being replaced by C.J. Beathard.

    Beathard helped Jacksonville force overtime, but the team still suffered a 34-31 loss to the Bengals.

    The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Clemson. While he showed flashes of greatness during his rookie season, it was mostly a disappointing year for the 24-year-old under head coach Urban Meyer.

    In 17 games, Lawrence completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 334 yards and two scores.

    Lawrence took a big leap forward during the 2022 season under new head coach Doug Pederson. In 17 games he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions, in addition to rushing for 291 yards and five scores.

    The Clemson product went on to earn his first Pro Bowl selection for his efforts and entered the 2023 campaign with some high expectations, especially with the addition of Calvin Ridley to a receiving unit that includes Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram.

    Lawrence was a major reason the Jaguars began the season with an 8-3 record, totaling 2,746 passing yards with 12 touchdowns, good for a 92.0 quarterback rating.

    Beathard has starting experience in his career, but the Jags could be in trouble if Lawrence misses significant time.