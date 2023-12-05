NFL Rumors: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Suffers Sprained Ankle Injury vs. Bengals

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a scary-looking ankle injury during his team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the injury was diagnosed as a sprained ankle, with an MRI scheduled for Tuesday:

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network provided more updates after the game:

Lawrence appeared to be stepped on by his own player during a fourth-quarter play, but it was soon clear the injury could be significant:

The quarterback was taken to the locker room immediately and was ruled questionable to return before being replaced by C.J. Beathard.

Beathard helped Jacksonville force overtime, but the team still suffered a 34-31 loss to the Bengals.

The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Clemson. While he showed flashes of greatness during his rookie season, it was mostly a disappointing year for the 24-year-old under head coach Urban Meyer.

In 17 games, Lawrence completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 334 yards and two scores.

Lawrence took a big leap forward during the 2022 season under new head coach Doug Pederson. In 17 games he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions, in addition to rushing for 291 yards and five scores.

The Clemson product went on to earn his first Pro Bowl selection for his efforts and entered the 2023 campaign with some high expectations, especially with the addition of Calvin Ridley to a receiving unit that includes Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram.

Lawrence was a major reason the Jaguars began the season with an 8-3 record, totaling 2,746 passing yards with 12 touchdowns, good for a 92.0 quarterback rating.