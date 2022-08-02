Joey Gallo Says Yankees Fans Make 'Me Feel Like a Piece of S--t, Honestly'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

With his time as a member of the New York Yankees perhaps coming to an end Tuesday by the MLB trade deadline, Joey Gallo talked about his struggles while wearing pinstripes.

Speaking to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, Gallo said he does not go out in public in New York because of the reaction he receives from Yankees fans.

"A bunch of [players on other teams reached out to offer support]," he added. "It makes me feel like a piece of s--t, honestly. I remember playing here with the Rangers, watching guys get booed off the field and thinking, 'Holy s--t! I feel bad for that guy.' Now it's me. I do appreciate people reaching out, but it makes me feel like I'm a problem."

Gallo also said he's ready for the trade deadline to be over.

"We'll see what happens," he told Miller. "I'm waiting to hear. My parents are waiting to hear. They're going to have to come to New York and clean my apartment out, get all the furniture moved out."

The Yankees essentially ended any speculation about Gallo's future with the franchise Wednesday when they acquired Andrew Benintendi, who also plays left field, from the Kansas City Royals.

Gallo was acquired by New York from the Texas Rangers on July 29, 2021. He was named to the American League All-Star team twice with the Rangers, including in 2021, and was expected to provide a boost to the Yankees' playoff push last season.

Things never materialized. The 28-year-old hit .160/.303/.404 with 13 home runs in 188 at-bats across 58 games after the trade last season. He has fared even worse in 2022 with a .159/.282/.339 slash line with 12 homers in 233 at-bats over 82 games.

Miller reported last week that Gallo was "waiting for something to happen" and would like to end up with the San Diego Padres because of his relationship with A.J. Preller.

Preller, San Diego's general manager, worked in the Rangers front office when Gallo was drafted by the club in the first round in 2012.

If the Yankees are unable to find a trade partner for Gallo by 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, he could be designated for assignment. If that happens and he's not claimed by another team within seven days, he can be released and would become a free agent.

In seven seasons with the Rangers, Gallo hit .211/.336/.497 with 145 homers and 317 RBI. He won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in 2020 and 2021.