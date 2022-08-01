Cowboys, Rams, Patriots, Giants Lead Sportico's 2022 List of Most Valuable NFL Teams

AP Photo/Sharon Ellman

The Dallas Cowboys remain the most valuable team in the NFL, with Sportico listing the franchise at $7.64 billion.

"America's Team" is also the most valuable franchise in all of North American sports, topping the New York Yankees by $630 million, as ESPN's Todd Archer observed.

The Los Angeles Rams—fresh of their Super Bowl title—have moved into second place among NFL teams with a $5.91 billion valuation. The New England Patriots dropped from second to third, while the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers round out the top five.

Top NFL Valuations

1. Dallas Cowboys ($7.64 billion)

2. Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion)

3. New England Patriots ($5.88 billion)

4. New York Giants ($5.73 billion)

5. San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion)

6. Chicago Bears ($5 billion)

7. New York Jets ($4.8 billion)

8. Washington Commanders ($4.78 billion)

9. Philadelphia Eagles ($4.7 billion)

10. Denver Broncos ($4.65 billion)

The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to be sold, with the Walton-Penner family ownership group paying $4.65 billion—a record for North American sports.

This likely helped increase values league-wide, with the $4.1 billion average team value representing an 18 percent hike from last year. The Cowboys jumped 10 percent themselves, while the Rams are up 26 percent from 2021.

It's also clear recent on-field success isn't the only factor that determines value.

The Cowboys might have five Super Bowl titles, but they haven't reached the conference title game since after the 1995 season.

The Cincinnati Bengals reached the Super Bowl this past year, although they are the lowest-valued team in the NFL at $2.84 billion.

The NFL's dominance is still apparent in the valuations, with all 32 teams ranked among the top 50 franchises in North America, per Sportico. The Bengals are worth more than all but seven NBA teams and five MLB teams.