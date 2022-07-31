NFL Rumors: Seahawks Work Out Reuben Foster; Former 49ers LB Hasn't Played Since 2018

AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File

Linebacker Reuben Foster reportedly has a workout with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as he seeks a return to the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, last appearing in a game in 2018.

He joined the Washington Commanders the next season but was carted off the field during an offseason workout, tearing his ACL while suffering additional damage. There was also reportedly artery damage in his leg from the May 2019 injury.

Foster's career had also been affected by off-field matters, including a November 2018 arrest on a domestic violence charge. Earlier that year, he was also charged with felonies for domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession after an accusation of assaulting an ex-girlfriend, though the first two charges were later dropped.

The 49ers released him that November, while Washington was the only team to put in a waiver claim.

Foster was later fined two game checks but not suspended by the NFL following an investigation.

The former Alabama star had high expectations entering the league after winning the Dick Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football. He was the leading tackler for the Crimson Tide in 2016, a defense that led FBS in points allowed per game (13.0).

San Francisco drafted Foster with the No. 31 pick in 2017 and he seemed like a steal right away, tallying 72 tackles in 10 games as a rookie. He finished third in voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Foster is now looking for a fresh start with Seattle, a team that ranked 28th in total yards allowed last season. The squad also released longtime linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason, creating a need in the middle of the defense.