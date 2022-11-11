Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's trending toward making a return.

Fantasy managers who may be considering trading Dotson might want to hold onto him instead. He had a solid start to the season before being sidelined, catching 12 passes for 152 yards and four touchdowns in four games.

When Dotson returns to the lineup, he figures to be one of Taylor Heinicke's top targets alongside Terry McLaurin, who is having a solid season with 38 catches for 609 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

At Penn State, Dotson caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games as a junior in 2020 and caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns during his 2021 senior season. That production helped make him the 16th pick of the 2022 draft.

Any manager looking to offload Dotson should seek good value in return.

Gabe Davis is an explosive downfield threat for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, catching 18 passes for 451 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He is a good buy-low candidate after recording just 68 receiving yards in his last two games combined.

Amari Cooper has put together a solid season with the Cleveland Browns, catching 39 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. However, he could be difficult to acquire in exchange for only Dotson. Another piece may have to be added.

Christian Kirk, meanwhile, has caught 43 passes for 574 yards and five touchdowns in nine games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He figures to see a higher target share than Dotson and thus would be a great get.

Assuming a must-accept trade offer never comes, holding onto Dotson is a reasonable choice, as he'll have plenty of value down the stretch.