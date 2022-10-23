Fantasy Alert: Isiah Pacheco Replaces Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Chiefs RB1 vs. 49ers

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to roll with rookie Isiah Pacheco as their starting running back for the team's road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pacheco, a former Rutgers star selected with a seventh-round draft pick, took first-team practice reps this week, per Rapoport. He would replace third-year pro Clyde Edwards-Helaire as RB1.

However, both running backs "are expected to see significant snaps," and Edwards-Helaire is still in line for "a key role on offense," according to Rapoport.

The 23-year-old Edwards-Helaire enjoyed a productive start to his career when healthy, tallying 1,746 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 23 appearances between 2020 and 2021.

Unfortunately, he missed a total of 10 regular-season games across his first two NFL seasons. His absences in 2021 included five games with a knee injury and two contests with a shoulder injury.

The dual-threat back has added 393 total yards and five scores in six games so far this season. He has notably rushed for 4.3 yards per carry (59 rushes, 256 yards).

Pacheco has amassed 149 rushing yards and one touchdown on 31 carries (4.8 YPC) thus far. He didn't get any pass game work until last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, when he caught two passes for nine yards.

However, he's been an impressive and tough interior runner when given more opportunities. He posted a 12-carry, 62-yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals and a 11-carry, 63-yard outing versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.

The Chiefs have also rolled with Jerrick McKinnon at times in the backfield. He has 187 yards and one touchdown on 38 touches thus far.

The 4-2 Chiefs are first in the AFC West as the first half of the season nears its end. They'll take on a 3-3 49ers team Sunday that just added ex-Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey to the roster via trade. Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. ET in Levi's Stadium.