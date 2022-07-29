WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the eve of WWE SummerSlam, the Superstars of SmackDown set the tone for the weekend with a Fox broadcast headlined by the high-stakes showdown between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

The Irish Donnybrook Match will determine which man challenges for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle on September 2 in Cardiff, Wales, giving it added gravity on a show that promised to provide the final hype for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Who took one step closer to achieving their title aspirations and what went down on the final stop on the road to Saturday's premium live event in Nashville?

Find out with this recap of the July 29 broadcast.

