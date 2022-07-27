NFL Rumors: DK Metcalf Holding In at Seahawks Training Camp amid Contract Talks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is set for unrestricted free agency after the 2022 campaign, and he reportedly isn't practicing at the start of training camp with his contract status up in the air.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Metcalf was present at training camp but not practicing, just like Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and Derwin James Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers as they attempt to settle "unresolved contract issues."

There has been no shortage of developments at the wide receiver position this offseason with Davante Adams signing a five-year, $141.3 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after they landed him in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and Tyreek Hill inking a four-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Dolphins after they acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Elsewhere, A.J. Brown signed a four-year extension worth $100 million with the Philadelphia Eagles after the Tennessee Titans traded him, and Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year, $71 million extension with the Washington Commanders.

Those moves surely caught the attention of Metcalf, and his status has become one of the biggest storylines of Seattle's camp.

His health may also be a factor with the regular season still more than a month away.

"Metcalf had foot surgery this offseason, and that would be one reason for the team to ease him into a full workload early in camp," Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk wrote Wednesday. "Metcalf is also in the final year of his contract and looking for an extension that would keep him in Seattle for years to come, so the decision not to practice may not be solely related to caution about the condition of his foot."

While expectations may be lower for the Seahawks after they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, Metcalf's availability would greatly improve their chances of contending in the NFC West.

The 2020 Pro Bowler made 75 catches for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago and has never missed a game in his three years in the league.

He is also just 24 years old and figures to be a franchise cornerstone if he and the Seahawks come to terms on a contract extension.