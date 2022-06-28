Report: Terry McLaurin, Commanders Agree to 3-Year, $71M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

The Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension worth as much as $71 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter also noted the contract includes a $28 million signing bonus, "the largest given to any wide receiver, and also has 76.4 percent of the new money in deal guaranteed." The deal will make McLaurin one of the top five highest-paid wide receivers, per Schefter.

Washington selected McLaurin with the 76th pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He immediately became the team's top wideout during his rookie year with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven scores.

The former Buckeye then paced the 2020 NFC East champions with 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. He followed that up with a 77/1,053/5 stat line in 2021.

McLaurin was entering the final year of his rookie deal, but Washington has now locked him up long-term.

It wasn't a surprise to see that happen, especially after head coach Ron Rivera made it clear he wanted to see McLaurin stick around when speaking with Ben Standig of The Athletic in February.

"We have a tremendous amount of interest in making sure these guys are with us going forward," Rivera said regarding McLaurin and defensive lineman Daron Payne.

Other teams were looking at McLaurin as a potential trade candidate if extension talks broke down, per Standig on April 4.

"Meanwhile, teammates are eyeing how the organization handles one of the faces of the franchise," Standig wrote. "Other teams are monitoring in case an opening to acquire McLaurin emerges."

McLaurin sat out of offseason team activities as contract talks were ongoing, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post on May 23.

Rivera spoke briefly on the matter the next day:

Ultimately, McLaurin is staying in Washington for a while. It's especially important to keep McLaurin in Washington for quarterback Carson Wentz, who arrived via trade from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Having a top target can only help the transition as the team looks for its first playoff win since 2005.