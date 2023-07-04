Angels' Mike Trout Out 6-8 Weeks with Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Hamate Fracture

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is expected to miss six to eight weeks after being placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamate fracture he suffered on Monday, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.

When asked Tuesday if he would return this season, Trout told reporters, per Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group, "of course."

Trout was injured after fouling off a pitch in the eighth inning of Monday's game against the San Diego Padres and was removed from the game, according to ESPN News Services.

After exiting, Trout underwent numerous tests (including X-rays) and was awaiting results, per ESPN News Services.

Trout spoke with reporters after the game.

"I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable. Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best," Trout said.

"It doesn't feel great," he added. I mean, there's no two ways to it. Hopefully, just a sprained wrist. I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

Any injury to the 31-year-old is sure to cause concern given his overall importance to Los Angeles' chance of winning games and his recent history.

He dealt with a back injury last season that generated concerns he would have to manage it throughout the rest of his career. He played only 119 games in 2022 after appearing in 36 games in 2021.

When healthy, Trout is a generational talent.

His resume includes three American League MVPs, an AL Rookie of the Year, nine Silver Slugger awards and 11 All-Star selections. He is slashing .263/.369/.493 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI in 81 games this season.

Los Angeles cannot reasonably expect to replicate Trout's production with him sidelined, but it could turn toward Mickey Moniak in center field in the meantime.