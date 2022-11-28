49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Calls out Saints' Malcolm Roach: 'No Place for' That Low Hit

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo called out New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach for a low hit in Sunday's 13-0 victory.

“It is football but, we've got to be smart as players, look out for one another,” Garoppolo told reporters after the game. “There’s no place for that. I’m alright. A little sore, but nothing bad. As players, we need to be smart for one another.”

Roach was called for roughing the passer for hitting a defenseless quarterback at his knee. Garoppolo laid on the field in pain and was seemingly about to be taken out of the game for backup Brock Purdy, but he was able to remain in the game. He finished with 222 yards and a touchdown in the defensive slugfest.

“I was staying in the game,” Garoppolo said. “I knew what type of game it was. That’s what it was all day. That wasn’t the only hit that was questionable like that. Throughout the whole game it was like that, but that’s football. It was a gritty game.”

Garoppolo previously tore the ACL in the same knee Roach hit during the 2018 season.

Garoppolo initially began the 2022 campaign as Trey Lance's backup, but the second-year signal-caller suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, allowing Garoppolo to resume the starting role.

The 31-year-old underwent surgery on his right shoulder in March and, after rehabbing, passed his physical with the 49ers in July. They had hoped to trade him over the summer, but teams became less interested in making a trade due to his shoulder surgery.

San Francisco committed to 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance as its starting quarterback before training camp began and made Garoppolo available for trade again.

Garoppolo has been with the 49ers since October 2017, when the New England Patriots traded him to San Francisco in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

His best season came in 2019, when he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 16 games. He led the team to a 13-3 finish and a Super Bowl berth.

Garoppolo's only other full season came in 2021, when he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 15 games. He went 9-6 in those games and eventually led the team to a place in the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2017, 2018 and 2020, Garoppolo didn't appear in more than six games as he struggled with injuries.

Through 10 games this season. Garoppolo has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. The 49ers are leading the NFC West at 7-4.