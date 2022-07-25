Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumors: Manchester United Star to Hold Talks over Future

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to England to have discussions with the club regarding his future, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

"Sources around the matter suggest it is increasingly likely that Ronaldo remains at United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation," per Ornstein.

Ronaldo didn't join the Red Devils as they embarked on their preseason tours of Australia and Thailand. Ornstein and Adam Crafton reported on July 3 the 37-year-old had communicated his desire to leave the club should a reasonable transfer offer surface.

A move would benefit both parties.

Playing on a club in the Europa League may not be all that attractive for the Portuguese star at this stage of his career. On the other side, first-year United manager Erik ten Hag would have one fewer headache as he attempts to right the ship at Old Trafford.

The problem is, the market for Ronaldo's services may not be all that strong.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner led Manchester United with 18 goals in the Premier League, but his overall contributions didn't exactly lift up the side. His presence also pushed younger stars such as Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford more to the periphery.

If you're a major European club with aspirations of winning the Champions League or your domestic league, Ronaldo may not be worth the hassle anymore.

Chelsea reportedly decided against a move and signed Raheem Sterling. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn ruled it out as well. Per the Daily Mail's Simon Jones, Ronaldo's agent has worked behind the scenes to accelerate a deal with Atletico Madrid, but that has come to nothing so far.

Unless Ronaldo and Manchester United are willing to rip up his contract—one that pays him an estimated £510,000 a week—they might have to make do for this season.