Mint Condition Mickey Mantle Card from 1952 Could Exceed $10M at Auction

Mickey Mantle might have retired in 1968, but the New York Yankees legend is still capable of rewriting the record books.

The Associated Press' Bobby Caina Calvan reported a Mantle card from the 1952 Topps set is due to hit the auction block in August. The card's final price tag could surpass $10 million, which would shatter the existing record.

A T206 Honus Wagner fetched $6.6 million at auction in August 2021.

"The quality of the card is the key," said Heritage Auctions' Derek Grady of the Mantle card. "Four sharp corners, the gloss and the color jumps off the card."

A different Topps 1952 Mantle went for $5.2 million in January 2021, which was a record until the Wagner auction bested it.

Mantle was a seven-time World Series champion and a three-time MVP across an 18-year career. His 536 home runs and 116.3 offensive WAR remain second in Yankees history behind Babe Ruth.