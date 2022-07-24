Storm's Tina Charles Becomes 4th Player in WNBA History with 7K Career Points

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Seattle Storm star Tina Charles added to her legendary career Sunday.

In the second quarter against the Atlanta Dream, Charles became the fourth player in WNBA history to score 7,000 points, joining Diana Taurasi, Tina Thompson and Tamika Catchings.

Charles got off to a scorching start against Atlanta on Sunday, scoring 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds in the first half alone. It's her seventh straight game scoring in double figures.

The 2012 WNBA MVP, Charles has already established herself as one of the best players in league history. She's an eight-time All-Star and was selected to an All-WNBA team nine times, with five selections to the first team. She's a two-time scoring champion and four-time rebounding champion, and she has been honored on an All-Defensive team four times.

Charles began the season playing with the Phoenix Mercury, but she parted ways with the team after 18 games and signed with the Storm as a free agent. Despite not winning a championship in her career, the 33-year-old said it's more important to her to have the right people around her.

"At the end of the day, championship or not in my career, but the way I went out was playing with upstanding individuals, upstanding character players and coaching staff," Charles told reporters after signing with Seattle. "That's not to say that's not what it was in Phoenix, but I just felt that this opportunity, there was more there from what I saw and what I heard and having close relationships with the players."

Playing alongside stars like Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, this might be Charles' best chance at winning a title. The Storm are 17-10 entering Sunday and sit in fourth place in the standings.