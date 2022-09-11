Video: Le'Veon Bell KOs Adrian Peterson in Boxing Fight Between Former NFL RBs

John McCoy/Getty Images

The boxing battle between two of the best running backs from this era of the NFL was won by Le'Veon Bell.

The two-time All-Pro defeated Adrian Peterson via TKO in the fifth round at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Bell, who spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told reporters July 12 he wasn't going to play in the NFL this season and would instead focus solely on boxing:

"Boxing is something that, you know, they always say it's something you can't play boxing. Last year, I almost sat out the whole year to try to focus on boxing because I kind of knew that was what I wanted to transition to. This year, I know I'm not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing."

Bell and Peterson have combined to make 10 Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro teams during their NFL careers, and the latter holds the distinction of being the last non-quarterback to win an MVP award.

Peterson appeared in four games with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks in 2021. He said in March that he wasn't looking to retire from the NFL at this point.

Despite not getting contract offers that lured him back to the league, the 37-year-old made it clear in the buildup to this boxing match that he was in great physical condition.

"I'm going in there to win this fight," Peterson told Manouk Akopyan of BoxingScene. "That's my mentality. I know Le'Veon is strong as well, but I'll give myself the edge when it comes to being explosive and having the power. My No. 1 attribute is my mentality, my toughness, my grit. That has got me through so much, even outside of football."

However, Bell was able to overcome Peterson's power and explosiveness to win his first career match inside the ring. The 30-year-old may be too old to turn this into a second career, but this initial attempt at least gives him something to build on.