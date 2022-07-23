Paddy Pimblett Urges Importance of Men's Mental Health After UFC Fight Night Win

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Paddy Pimblett was focused on more than just fighting after his victory over Jordan Leavitt during UFC Fight Night at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

He revealed to the crowd he found out shortly before his weigh-in that one of his friends died by suicide and pleaded for men to take mental health more seriously.

"There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk," he said. "Listen, if you're a man and you've got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone. Speak to anyone."

As for the actual fight, Pimblett overcame a slow start to defeat Leavitt.

Elsewhere on the card, Molly McCann won via first-round stoppage over Hannah Goldy. McCann also jumped into the cage to celebrate with Pimblett after his victory.