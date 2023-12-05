Jaguars' Christian Kirk Out vs. Bengals After Suffering Groin Injury on MNF

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a groin injury.

The wideout caught a 26-yard pass on Jacksonville's first offensive play of the game, but he was slow to get up on the play. He was deemed questionable to return before the team ruled him out at halftime.

Kirk had an impressive first season in Jacksonville after signing a four-year, $72 million deal that could be worth up to $84 million ahead of the 2022 campaign. In 17 games last season, he caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 27-year-old has followed that up with a solid 2023 campaign, catching 56 passes for 761 yards and three touchdowns entering the day.

Kirk had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and had a career year in 2021, catching 77 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 56 total games with the franchise, Kirk caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 16 carries for 142 yards.