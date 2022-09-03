Rams' Jalen Ramsey 'Ready to Roll' for Opener vs. Bills amid Injury Rehab, Says McVay

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will be active in his team's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

"He's feeling good," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. "He sure looks good out here, and so he’s feeling good and he’s going to be ready to roll on the 8th."

Ramsey began 2022 training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason surgery on both of his shoulders. He didn't return to fully practicing until early August.

The 27-year-old played the entire 2021 season with tears in both shoulders and only missed one game because of COVID-19. He posted four interceptions, 16 passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 77 tackles in 16 games.

Ramsey has been a key piece of the L.A. secondary since coming over in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 season. He has been mostly durable, too, appearing in at least 15 games in five of his six NFL seasons.

If Ramsey misses any time this year, the Rams can turn to Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell at cornerback.