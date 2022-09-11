Report: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Out vs. Jets, Hopefully Will Play 'Soon'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will not play in the team's Week 1 game against the New York Jets as he recovers from his knee injury, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

He said he plans to return "soon."

The decision comes after teammate Lamar Jackson hinted the running back would miss the season opener.

"Hopefully, he'll be out in a couple of weeks," Jackson told reporters Wednesday.

Dobbins began training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Baltimore's final preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 28, 2021.

The 23-year-old missed the entire 2021 campaign after putting together a solid rookie season in 2020. In 15 games, he rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns, in addition to catching 18 passes for 120 yards.

With Dobbins sidelined, the Ravens relied on a combination of Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Ty'Son Williams at running back. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team with 767 rushing yards.

With issues both rushing and receiving last season, the Ravens finished fourth in the AFC North with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 campaign.

With Dobbins set to return in 2022, the franchise should have some more success on the ground.

Behind Dobbins in 2022, the Ravens have Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and 2022 draft pick Tyler Badie. That's a lot more depth than they had in 2022, and the franchise should be set if Dobbins misses any time this year.