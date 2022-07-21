Brittney Griner's Immediate Release Subject of Bipartisan US Senate Resolution

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

A bipartisan resolution introduced by Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in the United States Senate on Thursday calls for the immediate release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Kelly said in a statement:

"I've worked with the State Department to make sure that Brittney Griner's safe return is a top priority, and this bipartisan resolution shows the Senate's support for her as well. Brittney Griner is an inspiration to Arizonans and Americans across the country. I've had the pleasure of meeting her and seeing her talent on the court up close. The Russian government unjustly detained Brittney and we will keep working with the administration to ensure her safe and swift return."

