Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled Out of Timberwolves vs. Wizards After Suffering Calf Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's contest against the Washington Wizards after suffering a right calf strain midway through the third quarter.

He had eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes of action prior to exiting.

Towns underwent multiple procedures during the offseason to address a number of lingering ailments. He received stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left ankle, left wrist and right finger in May, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The 27-year-old played through the injuries during Minnesota's 2022 playoff run, which ended with a first-round loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Towns has been a staple in the Minnesota lineup since 2015 and has been pretty durable throughout his career.

The 2015 first-overall pick appeared in 74 games during the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 41 percent from deep.

He is averaging 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds this season.

The Timberwolves entered Monday's action with a 10-10 record. They'll need Towns to be healthy if they want to reach the postseason and perhaps make a run following the addition of Rudy Gobert over the summer.