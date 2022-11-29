X

    Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled Out of Timberwolves vs. Wizards After Suffering Calf Injury

    Erin WalshNovember 29, 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC -  NOVEMBER 28: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on November 28, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's contest against the Washington Wizards after suffering a right calf strain midway through the third quarter.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KAT suffered a non-contact injury and was helped to the locker room. <br><br>Prayers up 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/NpitMW9arI">pic.twitter.com/NpitMW9arI</a>

    He had eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes of action prior to exiting.

    Towns underwent multiple procedures during the offseason to address a number of lingering ailments. He received stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left ankle, left wrist and right finger in May, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

    The 27-year-old played through the injuries during Minnesota's 2022 playoff run, which ended with a first-round loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Towns has been a staple in the Minnesota lineup since 2015 and has been pretty durable throughout his career.

    The 2015 first-overall pick appeared in 74 games during the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 41 percent from deep.

    He is averaging 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds this season.

    The Timberwolves entered Monday's action with a 10-10 record. They'll need Towns to be healthy if they want to reach the postseason and perhaps make a run following the addition of Rudy Gobert over the summer.

