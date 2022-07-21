Tim Tebow: Matt Corral, Not Eli or Archie Manning, Is Probably Best Ole Miss QB Ever

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tim Tebow doesn't believe a member of the Manning family can lay claim to being the top quarterback in Ole Miss history.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner addressed the impact of Matt Corral's departure for the Rebels on SEC Now (via the Clarion-Ledger's Erik Hall) and referenced him as "probably the best quarterback in school history":

"I'm really interested to see what Ole Miss looks like. It's such a successful season last year, but you're losing (offensive coordinator) Jeff Lebby. I think that's a huge loss. And then, you're also trying to replace probably the best quarterback in school history — and you're doing it with two very different guys. One that is a talented pocket passer. The other, Jaxson Dart, is very talented but didn't have a good spring game and still has to figure a few things out. So that's a lot of question marks for me, but I still think they can figure it out. They've got enough talent to still be very scary."

Considering how casually Tebow mentioned Corral's place in Ole Miss history, it's the kind of thing he might walk back a bit upon more deliberation.

Corral had a solid career with the Rebels. He threw for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns over four seasons. He helped the team win 10 games and reach the Sugar Bowl in 2021.

But many Ole Miss fans would probably put him behind both Archie and Eli Manning, who have their numbers retired by the school.

Archie was the SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American in 1969, when Ole Miss went 8-3 and won the Sugar Bowl to finish eighth in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Eli is the Rebels' all-time leader in passing yards (10,119) and touchdown passes (81). As a senior, he was a key contributor as the school notched its first 10-win season since 1971

It's tough to see how Corral could have a case over Archie or Eli as the best-ever in Oxford, Mississippi.