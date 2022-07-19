MLB's Rob Manfred: Athletics' New Oakland Stadium Deal 'Needs to Happen Now'

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Tuesday that approval for the Howard Terminal Project, which would include a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics, "needs to happen now" and "needs to be done."

"The condition of the Coliseum is a really serious problem for us," Manfred said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "It is not a major league-quality facility at this point.''

Per Barry M. Bloom of Sportico, an Oakland City Council vote on the project is pending, as is "the shelf life" of the Coliseum.

