BC WR Zay Flowers Is 'The Best Deep Threat in CFB,' Says NFL Scout

Plenty of NFL fans will be watching Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec this year, but Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers might steal the spotlight in Chestnut Hill.

"He's the best deep threat in CFB," an NFC scout told ESPN's Matt Miller. "He's undersized and there were some drops last year, but with the QB returning, he'll have a ton more targets."

Through three seasons, Flowers has caught 122 passes for 1,979 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was also a bit of a dual threat as a freshman, carrying the ball 27 times for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Flowers is the proverbial home run threat. He has the speed to beat secondaries over the top and possesses the agility to elude would-be tacklers and turn short throws into long gains.

Jurkovec was limited to six games in 2021 after suffering a hand injury. Now that he's healthy again, Flowers could be headed for a monster 2022 season.

Going back to Jurkovec could also allow the 5'10" pass-catcher to showcase his downfield potential. Dennis Grosel averaged 6.3 yards per attempt while running the BC offense last year. Prior to the injury, Jurkovec was averaging 9.5 yards per throw.

Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner didn't rank Flowers among his top 50 prospects for the 2023 NFL draft class. He may not even be a lock for a Day 2 selection.

But now might be a great time to buy low on Flowers and look a lot smarter later.