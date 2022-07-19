OSU NIL Collective Reaches $550K Agreement for C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, More

Harry How/Getty Images

Four star players from the Ohio State football team have reached agreements on a joint six-figure name, image and likeness deal.

Per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch, a third-party collective called The Foundation has raised a total of $550,000 for quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Denzel Burke.

The deals include product endorsements for each player.

"As part of the terms, Burke and Henderson will promote American Eagle Outfitters, and Smith-Njigba and Stroud will plug Designer Shoe Warehouse. Stroud is pushing Value City Furniture, as well," Kaufman wrote.

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded by Columbus native Brian Schottenstein. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is also a member of the collective.

Schottenstein stated that the players will also work with The Foundation's partner charities, starting with a fundraising event they all will attend on Aug. 22.

"I think there is a lot of pride, but I'm really passionate about Ohio State's athletics, particularly the football and basketball programs, and I love the three charities that we are involved with," Schottenstein said. "So I put all my passions into one nonprofit. I really enjoy giving back to those areas. That part has been really nice. And it's nice to see the results paying off."

Schottenstein added that he believes this is the largest joint NIL deal for Ohio State athletes since players have been allowed to be compensated for their celebrity.

Last month, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day estimated that the program would need $13 million annually in NIL money to maintain its talented roster. With a collective like The Foundation backing future deals, it appears that number is not out of the question. Schottenstein said he hopes to help the Buckeyes achieve the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

"I think recruits knowing that we have this in place, and we have a lot of businesses that are supporting our collective, our foundation, it's definitely helping them make a decision to come to Ohio State versus other schools," Schottenstein said.