Madden 23 Player Ratings: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Lead Top 10 QBs

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File

Tom Brady is back on top as the league's best quarterback as he enters his 23rd season in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is rated 97 overall in Madden 23, matching his mark from last season. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had led the position in each of the previous three years, but he dropped from 99 to 95 in the latest edition of the famous video game.

Two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers remains at 96 overall to rank second at the position.

Madden 23 QB Player Ratings

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (97)

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (96)

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (95)

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (92)

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (90)

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (89)

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (88)

T-8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (87)

T-8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (87)

10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (85)

Two years ago, Brady was down to a 90 overall rating for Madden 21 after a disappointing 2019 season with the New England Patriots. A move to the Buccaneers has rejuvenated his career, however, and he is back to being one of the best in the NFL even at 44 years old.

Brady led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last season, finishing second in MVP voting behind Rodgers.

Despite briefly retiring during the offseason, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is back and should be ready for a dominant season.

Rodgers is also proving that age isn't a concern after earning his fourth MVP award last year. The 38-year-old led the NFL with a 111.9 quarterback rating, and he remains an elite player both on the field and in video games.

Mahomes' drop came as a surprise considering his dominance in recent years. The 26-year-old had a 98.5 passer rating while averaging 284.6 yards per game last season, though, which are both his worst marks in four years as a starter.

With Mahomes dropping a few rating points and Tyreek Hill now with the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs might no longer be a cheat code in Madden.

Gamers might instead turn to the Buffalo Bills after Josh Allen jumped from 88 in last year's game to a 92. The dual-threat player showed his 2020 campaign wasn't a fluke, and he proved himself on the national stage with a strong postseason performance.

Joe Burrow (90) and Justin Herbert (88) are also on the rise as they head into their third seasons in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson is down from a 94 last year to an 87 after an injury-filled 2021. He still remains within the top 10 at the position, which wasn't the case in a survey of NFL personnel, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 2019 MVP is looking for a bounce-back on the field, but fans could have a tough time using the virtual version of Jackson.