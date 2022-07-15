British Open 2022: Fans React to Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Round 2 Leaderboard

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

The top of the leaderboard after two rounds at the 2022 Open Championship features a quartet of stars at 10 under par or better.

Cameron Smith is in sole possession of the lead at 13 under after a bogey-free 64 on Friday. First-round leader Cameron Young dropped one spot into second place but is still squarely in the mix to win with a 36-hole score of 11-under par.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are tied for third place with matching scores of 10 under.

Open Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

1. Cameron Smith (-13)

2. Cameron Young (-11)

T3. Rory McIlroy (-10)

T3. Viktor Hovland (-10)

5. Dustin Johnson (-9)

T6. Scottie Scheffler (-8)

T6. Tyrell Hatton (-8)

T8. Talor Gooch (-7)

T8. Adam Scott (-7)

T8. Patrick Cantlay (-7)

T8. Sahith Theegala (-7)

Full leaderboard available at TheOpen.com.

The 28-year-old Smith has been building to a breakthrough moment on the biggest stage in golf for some time. He has five career top-10 finishes in the four majors but is still seeking that first win.

At least through two rounds, Smith appears to have put everything together to capture the Claret Jug.

The peak of Smith's second round was an eagle on No. 14. The Australian got on the green in two shots and drained a 21-foot putt on his third shot to move to 13 under.

Young missed his chance to at least tie Smith because of two bogeys in what was an otherwise fantastic showing Friday. His first birdie of the round came on No. 4 with a chip-in from just off the green.

Chasing both men is McIlroy, who is seeking his second win at the Open Championship and first major title since 2014. The Northern Irishman's round consisted of six birdies, including three straight from Nos. 10-12.

Things didn't go as well for some of the biggest names in the field. Tiger Woods (nine over), Phil Mickelson (five over) and Brooks Koepka (four over) all missed the cut.

Despite a rough two days on the course in his first appearance at the Open Championship since 2019, Woods did have a great moment as he got emotional walking up No. 18 to a raucous reaction from the gallery.

St. Andrews was the site of Woods' first two British Open titles in 2000 and 2005. His winning score of 19 under par in 2000 was the lowest 72-hole score in tournament history until 2016 (Henrik Stenson, 20 under, Royal Troon).

Mickelson has now missed the cut in each of his last three major tournaments. Koepka also missed the cut at the Masters in April. He finished outside the top 50 at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

This marks the first time since 2013 that Koepka won't have at least one top-10 finish in a major tournament.