    British Open 2022: Fans React to Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Round 2 Leaderboard

    Adam WellsJuly 15, 2022

    Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

    The top of the leaderboard after two rounds at the 2022 Open Championship features a quartet of stars at 10 under par or better.

    Cameron Smith is in sole possession of the lead at 13 under after a bogey-free 64 on Friday. First-round leader Cameron Young dropped one spot into second place but is still squarely in the mix to win with a 36-hole score of 11-under par.

    Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are tied for third place with matching scores of 10 under.

    Open Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

    1. Cameron Smith (-13)

    2. Cameron Young (-11)

    T3. Rory McIlroy (-10)

    T3. Viktor Hovland (-10)

    5. Dustin Johnson (-9)

    T6. Scottie Scheffler (-8)

    T6. Tyrell Hatton (-8)

    T8. Talor Gooch (-7)

    T8. Adam Scott (-7)

    T8. Patrick Cantlay (-7)

    T8. Sahith Theegala (-7)

    Full leaderboard available at TheOpen.com.

    The 28-year-old Smith has been building to a breakthrough moment on the biggest stage in golf for some time. He has five career top-10 finishes in the four majors but is still seeking that first win.

    At least through two rounds, Smith appears to have put everything together to capture the Claret Jug.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Have a day, Cameron Smith 👏<br><br>He cards the lowest round of the week and leads by 3 at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/jsg2SmJS42">pic.twitter.com/jsg2SmJS42</a>

    Alex Myers @AlexMyers3

    Cameron Smith is the Klay Thompson of golf. When he gets hot, he can't miss. And he's on another heater right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpenChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpenChampionship</a>

    The peak of Smith's second round was an eagle on No. 14. The Australian got on the green in two shots and drained a 21-foot putt on his third shot to move to 13 under.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    A man on a mission 👀<br><br>Cameron Smith drains the eagle putt at 14 and extends his lead to 3 shots at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/c6EOnUexZI">pic.twitter.com/c6EOnUexZI</a>

    bet365 AUS @bet365_aus

    Cameron Smith finishes his second round with a 64.<br><br>He's played some scintillating golf so far at St Andrews.<br><br>The power of the mullet 💪 <a href="https://t.co/B0VOSRPbH1">pic.twitter.com/B0VOSRPbH1</a>

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Following an eagle on the par-5 14th hole, Cameron Smith has moved to 13-under and a three-shot lead over Cameron Young.<br><br>The lowest opening 36-hole score at The Open is 129, set by Louis Oosthuizen (Royal St. George’s, 2021)

    Aaron Jackson @aaronjacko

    Cameron Smith is due a major and this seems like his kind of venue the way it is playing right now

    Young missed his chance to at least tie Smith because of two bogeys in what was an otherwise fantastic showing Friday. His first birdie of the round came on No. 4 with a chip-in from just off the green.

    The Open @TheOpen

    'My goodness, that's an unlikely birdie'<br><br>Cameron Young chips in on the 4th 😲<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/QsTfnhAnoO">pic.twitter.com/QsTfnhAnoO</a>

    Chasing both men is McIlroy, who is seeking his second win at the Open Championship and first major title since 2014. The Northern Irishman's round consisted of six birdies, including three straight from Nos. 10-12.

    The Open @TheOpen

    A birdie on the Road Hole?<br><br>Take it away Rory McIlroy👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/dxncpsm1t9">pic.twitter.com/dxncpsm1t9</a>

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Last two times Rory McIlroy was -10 or better through two rounds of a major championship:<br><br>2011 U.S. Open (Won)<br>2014 Open Championship (Won)

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    When Rory has the sawed off wedge dialed <a href="https://t.co/bBYWTzTRoN">pic.twitter.com/bBYWTzTRoN</a>

    Ewan Murray @mrewanmurray

    No question who the galleries want to win the Claret Jug... swell of support for Rory McIlroy over that closing stretch was quite something.

    Things didn't go as well for some of the biggest names in the field. Tiger Woods (nine over), Phil Mickelson (five over) and Brooks Koepka (four over) all missed the cut.

    Despite a rough two days on the course in his first appearance at the Open Championship since 2019, Woods did have a great moment as he got emotional walking up No. 18 to a raucous reaction from the gallery.

    ESPN @espn

    All the feels watching Tiger Woods walking up No. 18 at St. Andrews 👏 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TheOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheOpen</a>) <a href="https://t.co/F7f5leoamn">pic.twitter.com/F7f5leoamn</a>

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    Tiger Woods waves his cap, but doesn’t stop on the Swilcan Bridge. Walking up teary-eyed toward the green. What a scene. This obviously means everything to him. <a href="https://t.co/meYZyNSzxZ">pic.twitter.com/meYZyNSzxZ</a>

    Tiger Woods @TigerWoods

    Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. <a href="https://t.co/VHD93MfeSl">pic.twitter.com/VHD93MfeSl</a>

    St. Andrews was the site of Woods' first two British Open titles in 2000 and 2005. His winning score of 19 under par in 2000 was the lowest 72-hole score in tournament history until 2016 (Henrik Stenson, 20 under, Royal Troon).

    Mickelson has now missed the cut in each of his last three major tournaments. Koepka also missed the cut at the Masters in April. He finished outside the top 50 at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

    This marks the first time since 2013 that Koepka won't have at least one top-10 finish in a major tournament.

