WSOP 2022: Main Event Results and Prize Money Payouts Ahead of Final Table

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

The final table at the 2022 World Series of Poker's Main Event is set, and Matthew Su and Espen Jorstad began it with 83.2 million in chips apiece.

You can keep track of the live chip counts on the WSOP website.

A total of $10 million will go to this year's winner. The rest of the payouts are as follows, per the WSOP:

Payouts

1. $10,000,000

2. $6,000,000

3. $4,000,000

4. $3,000,000

5. $2,250,000

6. $1,750,000

7. $1,350,000

8. $1,075,000

9. $850,675

10. $675,000

Notes

A total of 8,663 entrants began the tournament, which carried the usual $10,000 buy-in. The top 1,300 and ties earned a share of the $80,782,475 prize pool.

Per Erik Fast of Card Player, this year's tournament has the second-largest entrant field in Main Event history.

The field got narrowed down to 35, but it took 17 hours Wednesday for the count to get down to 10 for the final table. Jeffrey Farnes entered the day as the chip leader. While he didn't finish it as No. 1, he still made it to the final table with over 35 million in chips.

This is a young final table, with all 10 players at 40 years old or younger. Su and Jorstad are both 34. Michael Duek, 23, is the youngest player. Aaron Duczak, 40, is the oldest player.

Jorstad has a big cash under his belt, as he took home over $600,000 after finishing sixth in the 2021 GGPoker.com Main Event Online Championship. Other big past winners include Duek, who potted $548,015 in the $10,000 pot-limit Omaha eight-max event this year. Adrian Attenborough took third at the 2017 Bellagio Cup main event for $361,660.

Matija Dobric has the best WSOP Live event finish, taking 32nd just last year.

Asher Conniff, the 2015 World Poker Tour Championship main event winner, has the most earnings under his belt at $2.8 million.

Regardless of whom takes home the $10 million and this year's bracelet, we will see a brand-new champion. Koray Aldemir won last year's main event, while 2020 champ Damian Salas finished 27th this year.