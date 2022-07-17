Goldberg on Top Opponents for 1 More Match in WWE, Wardlow Comps and MoreJuly 17, 2022
Goldberg on Top Opponents for 1 More Match in WWE, Wardlow Comps and More
Despite wrestling what was believed to be the final match on his WWE contract at Elimination Chamber in February, Goldberg remains ready for an in-ring return whenever the opportunity presents itself.
Even at the age of 55, he's still as much of a physical specimen now as he was 25 years ago. He continues to stay in shape and maintain a rigorous workout while also enjoying the fruits of his labor as a husband and as a father.
Among the many projects he's been involved in during his latest absence from WWE TV is the latest episode of Biography: WWE Legends, dropping this Sunday, July 17, on A&E. The season's second episode will cover the career of the multi-time WCW and WWE world champion.
During the doc, Goldberg gets brutally about his life both personally and professionally and how he amounted to so much success in the industry. Fans will also be surprised to see an entirely new side to the WWE Hall of Famer they possibly weren't aware existed.
Ahead of his upcoming A&E special, Goldberg sat down with Bleacher Report to discuss getting vulnerable in front of the camera, if he's content never wrestling another match, who he'd want to share the ring with if he were to lace up the boots again, and more. Check out the complete video of the interview on the next slide and read on for the highlights.
Staying Busy and in Shape
Goldberg is and always has been one of the most physically impressive athletes in all of wrestling. His ability to maintain his superhuman strength and still dwarf a majority of the current roster is nothing short of an incredible feat.
Nowadays, his secret to success and main source of motivation is his son Gage, who the WWE Universe has practically seen grow up on screen with the handful of appearances he's made on Raw from 2016 through 2021.
“I try to keep up with my son," Goldberg said. "He works out, does football in the morning, and does baseball in the afternoon, and he finishes with lifting in the evening. I try to keep up with him and all of those workouts. Obviously, I don't do the baseball workout, but I try to do a little bit of speed stuff, I try to do different cardio stuff, and I sure as hell try to lift with him. It's a bonding thing first of all, but I get most of my workouts done when he's asleep and I just jump in the gym on my own.”
Beyond his upcoming doc on A&E, he's also been busy putting together his own CBD line called Gallant. It's something he's super passionate about and excited to get going once it's officially released next week.
“It's near and dear to my heart and when everybody's pumping their bodies with crap that they have no idea what the ingredients are, I've partnered up with a company called Hemp2Lab run by high-level executives and high-level scientists," Goldberg said. "It's from seed to cell and it's a one-stop shop and it's something I'm very proud. We got some automobile television content coming out, hopefully soon. I have a couple other things up my sleeve, but I'm just trying to keep busy.”
How His A&E Doc Will Showcase a New Side of Goldberg
The multi-time WCW and WWE world champion will forever be known for his unparalleled intensity in the ring. It was what won him countless titles and made him one of the most popular and dominant forces wrestling had ever seen.
Some fans are only familiar with that side of Goldberg and not so much the side of him that's a family man and a gentle giant. A big reason for this A&E documentary will be to shatter any preconceived notions out there about him and his on-air persona.
“I don't want to be one-dimensional my entire life," he admitted. "If anyone understands and has seen the character of me on The Goldbergs dancing around on the last episode in my high heels and pink shirt, they see the antithesis of the Goldberg character. Hopefully in the documentary, they see a little bit of me behind the scenes and a little interaction with my family, who is my number one reason for existing right now.
“[My personal life] been strategically placed out there," he continued. "I don't like to put a lot of myself out to the public, but when you put something together like this documentary, this is the time and the place to do it. This is kind of like peeling back the layers of the character and showing the human behind it. Truth be told, I'm a man of range, I really am.”
The Definition of Who Goldberg Is
Goldberg prides himself on having a big heart, taking things personally and being different than any other human being other there. Once that bell rings, he turns into Godzilla, but the opportunities he's been afforded to show his range are invaluable.
He can laugh at himself just as much he can rip an opponent's face off depending on the situation.
The WWE Hall of Famer went on to say that one of his sole goals in getting into the wrestling business was so an 80-year-old woman walking down the street would recognize him. He was able to accomplish that, but one of his greatest honors came he rescued a wounded bird at one of Gage's baseball games and took it under his wing (pun intended) until he could fly on his own again.
“Very long story short, I brought him back to our house and nursed him back to health," he said. "That was about three weeks ago we acquired him and two days ago we let him go. I'd be damned if I didn't walk out onto my balcony today and the son of a gun landed on my head. That's one of the most wholesome moments of my entire life. In a nutshell, it's the definition of who Goldberg is.”
If He's Content with Ending His Career on the Loss to Roman Reigns
His last televised match came at February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where he was promptly defeated by Universal champion Roman Reigns in roughly six minutes.
Although it was a brief encounter, it was basically what it needed to be with Reigns winning decisively and Goldberg's offense being kept to a minimum. They likely could have had more of hoss fight, but keeping it short and sweet wasn't the worst call by any stretch.
When asked whether he'd be content with that being his final foray in the ring, he answered: “Hell no! As Goldberg, absolutely not. It was great business, but it's not how I want to go out.”
He didn't want to admit that the loss and the way it went down still bothers him several months later, but he was clear that was the case. Win or lose, he'd rather go out on a high note following a stronger showing than the one he had at Elimination Chamber.
“It doesn't eat at me by any stretch of the imagination, but it eats at me, 100 percent," he said jokingly. "Roman and I were on a collision course for a long period of time. It never happened when it would have been the best, but to say anyone that beats me doesn't deserve to have their ass kicked afterward, I'd be a liar if I said anything other than that.”
Potential Return Opponents and Wardlow Comparisons
If Goldberg ever decides to step inside the squared circle again (or if an appealing enough offer from WWE comes his way), there are at least a handful of notable names on Raw and SmackDown that he could work well with.
Reigns would make the most sense if Goldberg feels they still have unfinished business, but if WWE doesn't want to run that back and fans want to see something fresh, Goldberg vs. Riddle would be extremely intriguing given their legitimate bad blood with each other (despite the two since making amends).
“I think there's a number of guys out there that would be interesting for sure," he said. "Riddle and I have had a controversial past. I'd love to pop him in the face a couple of times. But yeah, I owe Roman something for sure. I'd always like to get Brock again, beggers can't be choosers. If it happens, it happens, but if not, I just have to deal with it. I'm sure I'll catch him on the street or something.”
One opponent he'll likely never face who he just so happens to have the most in common with is AEW star Wardlow. Since breaking away from MJF, the promising up-and-comer has drawn strong similarities to Goldberg in terms of their presence and booking.
He threw some praise Wardlow's way, emphasized the need for wrestling to have more characters like him, and hoped Wardlow saw the comparisons as a compliment as much he did on his end.
“I understand the comparisons," Goldberg said. "I've heard of him for sure. I've seen pictures of him. I haven't seen him work that much, but hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There's people that slice meat and people that eat meat. He needs to be eating meat, and now Big E's going to come into it.
"But yeah, I don't know," he continued. "I haven't read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it, but at the end of the day, anyone close to the top and they're prospective business to be compared to myself, that's an honor and a privilege.”
Biography: WWE Legends featuring Goldberg airs Sunday, July 17 at 8/7c on A&E.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.