Goldberg on Top Opponents for 1 More Match in WWE, Wardlow Comps and More

Credit: WWE.com

Despite wrestling what was believed to be the final match on his WWE contract at Elimination Chamber in February, Goldberg remains ready for an in-ring return whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Even at the age of 55, he's still as much of a physical specimen now as he was 25 years ago. He continues to stay in shape and maintain a rigorous workout while also enjoying the fruits of his labor as a husband and as a father.

Among the many projects he's been involved in during his latest absence from WWE TV is the latest episode of Biography: WWE Legends, dropping this Sunday, July 17, on A&E. The season's second episode will cover the career of the multi-time WCW and WWE world champion.

During the doc, Goldberg gets brutally about his life both personally and professionally and how he amounted to so much success in the industry. Fans will also be surprised to see an entirely new side to the WWE Hall of Famer they possibly weren't aware existed.

Ahead of his upcoming A&E special, Goldberg sat down with Bleacher Report to discuss getting vulnerable in front of the camera, if he's content never wrestling another match, who he'd want to share the ring with if he were to lace up the boots again, and more. Check out the complete video of the interview on the next slide and read on for the highlights.