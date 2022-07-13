Roster Holes 49ers Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers did a decent job of filling their non-quarterback roster holes in the NFL offseason to set the team up for success in Trey Lance's first season as starter.

The 49ers bolstered their defense with the signing of Charvarius Ward in free agency and they selected a handful of intriguing players in the 2022 NFL draft that could make an impact right away.

San Francisco is not expected to make any major changes outside of the potential Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel trades that have been long rumored this offseason, but it could use one or two depth pieces to fill out its 53-man roster.

Kyle Shanahan is relying on interior offensive linemen with experience inside the 49ers system, but they are not as proven as the recently-retired Alex Mack was.

The 49ers filled up their secondary depth, but they are only an injury to Talanoa Hufanga or Jimmie Ward away from potentially struggling at safety.

The same could be said about tight end with George Kittle. If he goes down, the 49ers do not have a reliable backup plan at the position. The plan is always for Kittle to stay healthy over 17 games, but if he does not, the 49ers need to have a little more depth at tight end.