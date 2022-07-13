British Open Prize Money 2022: Total Purse Info for Old Course at St. Andrews

2 of 2

There's no getting around it, when it comes to professional golf, LIV Golf has become the elephant in the room and it's no different for the top golfers in the world that will be competing in The Open Championship this year.

Case in point: some big name players associated with LIV have gotten the cold shoulder leading up to the tournament and that treatment continued on Tuesday night with the absence of Greg Norman, who was not invited and Phil Mickelson, who was invited, but elected not to attend.

So while Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus, defending champ Collin Morikawa and a host of other golfing greats were in attendance, the absence of Norman and Mickelson was palpable.

And that's very intentional as the R&A's Slumbers is not a fan of LIV and neither are players like Woods and McIlroy.

"In my opinion, there's no room in the golf world for LIV Golf. Let's put it that way," McIlroy told Kyle Porter of Golf Digest. "I don't agree with what LIV is doing. If LIV went away tomorrow, I'd be super happy. My stance hasn't softened on that."

McIlroy's disdain also extends to the Open Championship itself, because he's openly saying that he hopes a LIV golfer does not win the Claret Jug.

"Selfishly, for me, yes," McIlroy told ESPN's Tom Hamilton when asked whether The Open winner this year should not be part of LIV Golf. "But at the end of the day, everyone that's here has the same opportunity to go out there and try to win a Claret Jug, regardless of what Tour they play on or whatever that is.

"Whoever wins here at the end of the week should be commended for one of the greatest achievements this game has to offer."

Outside of the infighting among golfers, there a plenty of storylines to follow, including the possibility of Morikawa going for the repeat, Woods ending things on a high note, McIlroy ending his drought with another major and Xander Schauffele getting the chance to finally win his first major.

Schauffele's on a hot streak, so there's a good chance that he keeps up the momentum, but all the odds makers have McIlroy getting the Claret Jug.

No matter who wins, though, golf fans around the world should be excited about watching their favorite players get tested on one of the most historic courses in the sport.