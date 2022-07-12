Nationals' Juan Soto Reportedly Will Participate in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto is reportedly set to put his power to the test.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Soto will be participating in this year's Home Run Derby on July 18 at Dodger Stadium during MLB All-Star week.

Soto was named to the All-Star Game for the second time in his career Sunday. The 23-year-old is slashing .243/.398/.870 with 17 home runs and 37 RBI. He leads all of MLB with 73 walks this season, more than 20 ahead of the second-place total.

Soto had some struggles to start the season, but he has returned to form in recent weeks. He's batting .458 in the month of July and has an on-base streak of 20 straight games, one shy of his career-best.

In last year's Home Run Derby, Soto had a memorable outing in which he defeated No. 1 seed Shohei Ohtani in the first round and launched a record-setting 520-foot blast at Coors Field in Denver. He totaled 46 home runs and was eliminated by Pete Alonso, who went on to win his second consecutive derby crown.

Alonso will be back to go for the three-peat this year after announcing his participation earlier Monday. He will be joined by Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, who will be enjoying the last MLB All-Star week of his legendary 22-year career.