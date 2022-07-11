Mets' Pete Alonso, 2-Time Defending Champ, to Compete in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is going for a three-peat.

The two-time defending Home Run Derby winner announced on social media that he will be participating in this year's competition, which is scheduled for Monday, July 18, at Dodger Stadium. Alonso is the first participant to be officially confirmed so far.

Last week, Alonso said he would only defend his Home Run Derby crown if he was voted as the starting first baseman for the National League in this year's All-Star Game. That honor went to Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals, while Alonso was named a reserve. Still, the allure of becoming a three-time winner was just too much for "The Polar Bear" to resist.

Alonso won his first derby in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He followed that up with an epic performance last year at Coors Field in Denver, hitting 74 total homers and defeating Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round.

Alonso's 131 combined blasts over his two Home Run Derby appearances are the most by a single player in the history of the competition, and now he has the opportunity to add to that total. The only question that remains is who will be trying to knock Alonso off his throne.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber said he'd compete if he was named to the All-Star Game, which he was. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. reportedly won't participate in order to rest a nagging wrist injury.

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton indicated he'd be interested in participating. However, his teammate and MLB home run leader Aaron Judge said last month that he will not be a part of this year's competition.