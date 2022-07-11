Cardinals' Albert Pujols Reportedly Will Compete in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Brett Davis/Getty Images

In the final All-Star week of his legendary career, Albert Pujols is going out with a bang.

Not only will he be a legacy member of the National League roster in the All-Star Game, but Pujols will also compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Pujols is the latest addition to a Home Run Derby field that includes New York Mets first baseman and two-time defending champion Pete Alonso and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Both of them confirmed their participation on social media on Monday. The competition will be held at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18.

Pujols has competed in the Home Run Derby in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2015, but he's never won the event. He placed second in 2003 after losing 9-8 in the final round against Garret Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels.

The 42-year-old announced that he will be ending his 22-year career at the conclusion of the 2022 season. In 49 games this year, Pujols is slashing .215/.303/.672 with five home runs and 19 RBI. He will be making his 11th appearance in an All-Star Game.

It remains to be seen who else will participate in this year's Home Run Derby. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber indicated he'd be interested, and New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton said there's a chance he'd be in the lineup.

However, a couple of notable names already took themselves out of the running. Yankees star Aaron Judge, MLB's leader in home runs, said he's not interested in competing in the derby. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. also reportedly turned down an invitation in favor of resting his injured wrist.