UFC 277: Previewing Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes II and the Rest of the Card

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

We're still a few weeks out from UFC 277 on July 30 in Dallas, Texas, but it's never too early to start previewing the promotion's pay-per-view offerings.

UFC 277 will be topped by a women's bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Julianna Pena and challenger Amanda Nunes, who holds the promotion's featherweight title. Nunes used to hold the bantamweight title but lost it to Pena via second-round submission in a gargantuan upset in December 2021. Was it a fluke, or does Pena have the former bantamweight queen's number?

Fans will also be treated to an interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. Moreno, the division's former champion, lost the title to his archrival Deiveson Figueiredo earlier this year but will battle Kara-France for interim gold, while the reigning champ sorts out a contract gripe with the UFC.

Of course, that's not all UFC 277 has to offer. The 13-fight card features some of the UFC's most popular and talented fighters, from flyweight all the way up to heavyweight.

Keep scrolling for a preview of the action to come.