Free-Agent Contracts Chiefs Must Consider Before Training Camp

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a third AFC title and a second Super Bowl championship in a span of four seasons begins July 27. That's when the team will report to training camp and begin preparing for the 2022 campaign.

Even though the Chiefs are expected to again be a top team this season, they'll need to have success without several key contributors from recent years. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, while safety Tyrann Mathieu signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Kansas City signed some free agents to help fill those holes, such as wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and safety Justin Reid. But it will also be relying on some young players, including its rookie class, to step up and help move the team forward.

However, there are still some holes on the Chiefs' roster, even with the start of camp a little more than two weeks away. So they may want to consider a late free-agent signing or two before that time arrives.

Here's a look at several players who Kansas City may still want to pursue this summer.