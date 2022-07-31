Usos Defeat Street Profits; Retain WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2022

Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

The Usos beat The Street Profits at SummerSlam on Saturday in a match featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee to retain the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Jimmy and Jey Uso hit a double superkick and 1-D on Angelo Dawkins for the clean pin to keep their streak as tag team champs alive.

The only time Jarrett really got involved in the action is when Montez Ford avoided a superkick by Jey Uso, leading to the former wrestler catching his leg. Double J spun Jey around, allowing Dawkins to hit the Low Down.

Dawkins immediately tagged in Montez Ford, who delivered a huge frog splash. Uso was able to kick out and the match continued.

Ford did vent his frustration with Jarrett throughout the match, though there was no favoritism at all by the special referee.

Saturday's bout was the second title match in July between the two teams, as they previously did battle with the WWE Tag Team Championships on the line at Money in the Bank.

In order to earn the title shot then, the Profits beat The Usos by count-out in a championship contender's match, and Ford and Dawkins subsequently scored singles victories over Jimmy and Jey.

Despite competing on a card that included two Money in the Bank ladder matches, The Usos and The Street Profits stole the show in a classic tag team encounter, although it ended in controversy.

Ford took the pin, and The Usos retained, but it was shown after the match on instant replay that Ford's shoulder was actually up when the referee counted to three.

Given the circumstances surrounding the finish at Money in the Bank, the Profits were granted a rematch at SummerSlam, putting them in one of the highest-profile contests of their careers.

Additionally, WWE made the decision to throw a guest referee into the match due to the controversial ending at MITB, and Jarrett was chosen since he is a Tennessee native and SummerSlam took place in Nashville.

While Ford and Dawkins seemed to largely be on the same page entering SummerSlam, there were still some questions about how they would co-exist.

In a promo segment involving The Usos, The Street Profits and backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton before Money in the Bank, the Profits were asked about whether they still get along.

They blew off the question, but it was still at the forefront of fans' minds, especially amid rumors of Ford potentially preparing for a singles push in the near future.

The rumors may have been enough to provide a distraction at SummerSlam, as The Usos retained and extended their yearlong title reign, thus creating even more uncertainty regarding the future of The Street Profits.

