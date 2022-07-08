8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed in July 4 Highland Park Shooting to Be Honored by Brewers

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers plan to honor an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed from the waist down in the July 4 Highland Park, Illinois, shooting during Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.

The Brewers will hang a No. 22 Cooper Roberts jersey in their dugout Friday to honor the boy, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. In addition, the club is giving Cooper and his twin brother, Luke, each a team-signed City Connect jersey, and Christian Yelich recorded a video to be shared with his family.

Cooper, his brother and his mother were all shot Monday during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people were killed and at least 38 injured when alleged shooter Robert Crimo III opened fire from a rooftop before fleeing to Wisconsin.

Crimo has since been arrested and charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. He is expected to receive more charges in the coming days, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge.

"These are just the first of many charges being filed against Mr. Crimo," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Tuesday. "I want to emphasize that: there will be more charges. We anticipate dozens of more charges centering around each of the victims."

In addition to the Brewers, the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins held a moment of silence to honor the victims on Monday and Tuesday.

The Brewers, who are first in the NL Central with a 47-37 record, are hosting the Pirates for a three-game series at Miller Park before traveling to face the Twins.